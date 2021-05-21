Orillia hospital foundation launches monthly 50/50

ORILLIA, ON – The Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation is excited to announce the launch of a monthly online 50/50 raffle to support the greatest needs of the Hospital. Open to Ontario residents over the age of 18, the first draw will take place June 25th, 2021 and on the last Friday of every month after that.

Starting at just $10 for ten tickets, participants have a chance to win the guaranteed monthly prize of $5,000. As more tickets are sold, the pot increases. Additionally, an Early Bird draw will take place each month, two weeks before the Grand Prize draw. This month’s Early Bird prize is two golf passes to Soldiers’ Hospital Not-So-Classic Golf Tournament, a $300 value, which will be drawn on June 11th, 2021.

Proceeds from this month’s raffle will support the Hospital’s MRI Replacement Project. “You may have noticed a few signs around town promoting this 50/50 raffle,” said Meaghan Byrnes, Development Officer with the OSMH Foundation. “We’re trying to get the word out that our community can help the Hospital raise money for a new MRI and have a chance to win at least $5,000. Our MRI is 14 years old so the proceeds from this raffle will get us one step closer to replacing it with a new, more reliable machine to better serve our patients.”

The Foundation has had success with previous 50/50 draws, including the most recent raffle for the virtual Charlee’s Run event. Elana Weber and her family took home the Grand Prize of $8,015. Meanwhile, the proceeds went toward the purchase of new Panda Bedded Warmers with Resuscitation Units for Soldiers’ Birthing Suites, life-saving equipment that will benefit our community’s tiniest patients and their families.

Tickets are available now for the June draw and can be purchased online at: https://soldiers5050.ca/.