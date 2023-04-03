Orillia housing advocate named the city's 2022 Citizen of the Year

Cam Davidson is Orillia's 2022 Citizen of the Year, as named at a special presentation during the Council meeting on April 3, 2023.

“On behalf of Orillia City Council and the Citizen of the Year selection panel, I’d like to congratulate Cam Davidson on being named the 2022 Citizen of the Year,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “Cam’s contributions towards affordable housing in Orillia and other volunteer efforts have had a very real impact on the residents of this City. His persistence, dedication and continued commitment have earned him respect among peers and we are lucky to have him in our community. A sincere thank you to all nominees for their contributions that add to the quality of life in our City.”

Davidson, a former local teacher, received several letters of support from nominators. He was described by his nominators as passionate about community needs, especially when it comes to housing, and eager to bring new initiatives forward. Nominators also pointed to Davidson’s vision for the community, intentions, initiative, and perseverance as admirable qualities.

“Cam Davidson has been volunteering in the City of Orillia for the last 20 years. He has focused on advocating for affordable housing for people in the vulnerable sectors such as seniors and disabled, single parent families, the low socioeconomic, and for the homeless. Cam has a determination and flare for connecting agencies, people, services, and government officials to accomplish a common goal,” said nominator Dr. Lynn Dowswell.

Nominations for the 2022 Citizen of the Year Award were accepted between Jan. 16 and Feb. 6, 2023. This year’s finalists included Cam Davidson, Ruth Watt, Madeleine Fournier, Ruth Fountain, Stephen Davids, and Sylvia Smith.

The 2022 Citizen of the Year selection panel consisted of Mayor Don McIsaac (non-voting member) and former winners Marci Csumrik, Michael Gordon, Fred Larsen and Stan Mathewson, as well as Pure Country 106 Morning Host Carey Moran, OrilliaMatters editor Dave Dawson, and the Orillia Rotary Club’s Mario Tulipano.