Orillia joins list of hospitals requiring visitors be fully vaxxed

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) is adding another layer of protection for patients and staff with a requirement that visitors provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination prior to entry. OSMH is one of 15 hospitals in Ontario Health’s Central Region to announce the new precaution will be put into place in the coming weeks. The new mandate will take effect at OSMH on November 23, 2021.

“Patient and staff safety has remained a focus throughout the pandemic,” said Carmine Stumpo, OSMH President and CEO.

“As a health system we need to do everything possible to protect patients, staff and the communities we serve, and it’s clear that vaccines are safe and effective and remain our best defense against the virus.”

Under the new policy, visitors, essential care providers or anyone accompanying a patient will be required to provide photo identification and proof that they have received their second dose of a vaccine at least 14 days prior.

Some limited exemptions will apply to those providing documentation of a provincially recognized medical exemption from a physician, or to those in urgent circumstances such as childbirth, end of life, or critical illness. Visitors must also wear appropriate personal protective equipment as directed by OSMH and only travel to and from the patient room.

It’s important to note, patients are not required to provide proof of vaccination to receive care.