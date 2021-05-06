iHeartRadio
Orillia looking for performers, hosts for patio program

patio

Calling all local artists and businesses in Orillia:
Applications are open to participate in this summer’s patio animation program

 

For immediate release (May 6, 2021) – The City of Orillia is looking to match artists with businesses for an expanded City-wide animation program this summer as part of the 2021 See You on the Patio program.

“Orillia has such a talented, robust artistic community and great, supportive businesses,” said Coun. Ted Emond, Chair of the City of Orillia’s Economic Recovery Task Force (ERTF). “This opportunity offers a chance for both businesses and artists to come together safely and for patrons to enjoy a meal and a show once outdoor patio dining is able to resume. It’s a perfect match made for Orillia.”

The animation program pairs creative performers with host venues to perform on patios during the ERTF’s See You on the Patio program. The animation program is scheduled to take place on Friday evenings from July 2, 2021 until Sept. 3, 2021, subject to COVID-19 health and safety regulations.

Local artists and businesses can fill out applications to perform or host by visiting orillia.ca/patio. The application deadline is May 28, 2021. Animation program submissions will be reviewed by City staff and prioritized to maximize program delivery across the City. Artists selected will be paid an honorarium.

Performances may occur outside and within both public and private facilities across the City. Limitations on the type of cultural opportunities will be subject to venue applicants’ ability to safely host artists within their space. Interested venues must demonstrate they can provide a safe working environment for artists and guests by adhering to all relevant health and safety guidelines as outlined by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

“We are looking for a variety of businesses and creative disciplines for the animation program,” said Jacqueline Surette, Manager of Culture. “From music, theatre, spoken word, and visual arts including muralists, painters, and other creatives, our goal is to create a dynamic program across the City that meets the guidelines set out by the provincial and local health experts.”

The See You on the Patio program was initiated in 2020 by the ERTF in order to support the expansion of businesses into public spaces in response to indoor capacity constraints imposed by COVID-19 health and safety regulations. As part of this initiative, more than 30 artists were employed over the summer of 2020, offering creative experiences to patio patrons.

 

-30-

