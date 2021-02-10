Orillia names Kiwanis Club past president as citizen of the year

Fred Larsen was named Orillia's 2020 Citizen of the Year at a Zoom Council meeting on Feb. 8, 2021.

“On behalf of Orillia City Council and the Citizen of the Year selection panel, I’d like to congratulate Fred on being named the 2020 Citizen of the Year,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “Fred’s passion and dedication to the Sunshine City is admirable. A special thank you to all nominees for their dedication and wonderful contributions to our City.”

The year 2020 was a stand-out one for Larsen. He was past president of the Orillia Kiwanis Club, president of the Orillia Vocal Ensemble Board of Directors, chair and founder of the Orillia Centre for Arts and Culture as well as chair of their Program Committee, treasurer of Sustainable Orillia, and an active volunteer for the Simcoe North Provincial Liberal Association.

In 2020, Larsen was also integral in setting up the online Orillia Kiwanis Club Auction and assisting Sustainable Orillia with their First Anniversary Report, and electric vehicle promotions on Mississaga Street as part of the City’s Economic Recovery Task Force’s See You on the Patio program.

Larsen’s nomination received several letters of support. “Fred is truly an Orillia community enthusiast,” said one nominator, Gordon Ball. “He readily throws himself into causes that will build a better community and a better world.”

Nominees for the 2020 Citizen of the Year Award included Larsen, Fayne Bullen, Shawn and Annette Cuppage, Carolyn Marie-Goodwin, Kate Palmer, Rick Purcell, Craig Shelswell, Orillia Youth Centre Staff, Mariano Tulipano, and Amanda Wega.

The selection panel consisted of former winners Steve Clarke (non-voting member), Leslie Fournier, Michael Gordon, Stan Mathewson and Gini Stringer, as well as OrilliaMatters reporter Nathan Taylor and Orillia Today reporter Frank Matys.