Orillia opens new waterfront area parking lot

For immediate release (June 2, 2023) – Just in time for the weekend, a new temporary municipal parking lot opened on Saturday, June 3, near the downtown Orillia waterfront area, providing additional parking for visitors and residents to enjoy the Sunshine City.

“We understand that in order to revitalize the area there will also be challenges to overcome during construction. We appreciate the patience of residents, businesses and visitors and the City is pleased to open this new temporary parking lot to help increase parking available in the downtown waterfront area while construction impacts the parking supply. The demand-based parking rates that were recently implemented are helping offset the costs of this temporary measure,” said Mayor Don McIsaac.

The temporary lot known as “Lot 15” is accessible via Colborne Street East with two pedestrian pathways to access Front Street South and Mississaga Street East (see Key Map). The lot consists of 99 standard parking spaces and three accessible parking spaces.

The cost to park in the new temporary Lot 15 is $3 per hour with an eight-hour time limit, Monday to Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The rate is set to support the demand-based parking rate structure recently implemented on May 1, 2023. Given the temporary nature of the lot, pay-and-display machines will not be installed. Parking can be paid by using the Passport Parking mobile application, which allows you to pay, extend, and manage your parking session. The Passport Parking app is user friendly and available to download from all major app stores.

The City of Orillia worked with the owner of 20 Front St. S. to finalize an agreement to lease the property to accommodate over 100 temporary parking spaces.

Parking information can be found at orillia.ca/parking.

-30-