Orillia opens warming centres during cold snap
Members of the public looking to warm up during today’s extreme cold can visit the following locations in Orillia:
Orillia City Centre (Main Floor Area)
50 Andrew St. S.
8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Orillia Public Library (Program Room Area)
36 Mississaga St. W.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, there may be limited capacity. Public health measures must be followed including wearing a face covering and maintaining physical distancing at all times.
You may be interested in...
-
The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston ‘Heartbroken’ By Dad’s DeathHis father chose to be unvaccinated.
-
Residents can now swap out for smaller garbage/recycling cartsStarting January 17, 2022, business and homeowners can swap out their garbage and recycling carts for smaller sizes. Exchanges will be free of charge until July 30, 2022. Find out how at the link.
-
Corb Lund Releasing Covers Collection 'Songs My Friends Wrote'The Canadian country singer has shared the first single.