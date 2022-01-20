iHeartRadio
Orillia opens warming centres during cold snap

Members of the public looking to warm up during today’s extreme cold can visit the following locations in Orillia:

 

Orillia City Centre (Main Floor Area)

50 Andrew St. S.

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

 

Orillia Public Library (Program Room Area)

36 Mississaga St. W.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, there may be limited capacity. Public health measures must be followed including wearing a face covering and maintaining physical distancing at all times.

