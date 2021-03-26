Orillia OPP asking for help to locate missing teen
Orillia OPP asking for help to locate missing teenMISSING: Orillia OPP are attempting to locate 15 year old David CURRAN. He was last seen Friday, March 26th, 2021 at 1am. We have a picture and full description at our website.
