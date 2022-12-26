iHeartRadio
Orillia OPP Called to Fatal Collision in Brechin


Orillia Closure

Orillia OPP attended a fatal collision involving a train and two motor vehicles in Brechin, Ontario.

On December 25, 2022, at 11:04 p.m., members of the Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Rama First Nations Police Service, Durham Regional Paramedic Service, Rama Paramedic Services and the Township of Ramara fire, were dispatched to Highway 12 in Brechin, Ontario, for a report of a multi vehicle collision involving two motor vehicles that were struck by a train.

One male driver of a motor-vehicle was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced.

One individual was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The deceased is confirmed as Sean Carpenter, 63 years old of Kirkfield, Ontario.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) team attended the collision scene and is assisting with the investigation.

The roadway will remain closed for the next few hours for the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that may be helpful, please call the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

