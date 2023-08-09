Orillia OPP collecting school supplies for kids in need
Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be collecting school supplies and backpacks for over 600 children and youth in our community as they prepare to return to school.
Orillia OPP are assisting Uplifting Blessings who have over 600 students in Simcoe County who require assistance obtaining school supplies for the upcoming school year. Items will be accepted in the front lobby of the Orillia OPP Detachment located at 1 University Avenue, Orillia.
Additionally, Frontline and Auxiliary members will be in attendance for two cram-a-cruiser events:
- Walmart Orillia- 175 Murphy Road, Orillia- Sunday August 13, 2023 from 10:00a.m.- 2:00 p.m.
- Michaels Orillia- 95 Murphy Road, Orillia- Saturday August 19, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.
Items of need: backpacks, notebooks, pencils, pens, markers, erasers, rulers, calculators, reusable water bottles, paper and peanut free snacks, etc.
