Orillia patio night this week to honour front line workers

As part of a special See You on the Patio night on Aug. 27, attendees are invited to provide their messages of thanks and support to frontline workers.

“As we continue to weather the effects of the pandemic, we encourage residents to keep shopping local and to continue supporting and showing appreciation for all frontline workers,” said Coun. Ted Emond, Chair of the Economic Recovery Task Force. “Our community is strongest when we support each other and we hope that by raising awareness and gathering messages of encouragement and thanks, we can show our frontline workers that we are with them.”

On Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 during the See You on the Patio road closure in Downtown Orillia, a large mural will be available at the City’s Visitor Information table located within the Peter Street Arts District, to be signed with messages of thanks and support. The mural will be designed by local artist, Natalie Very B., and available to sign throughout the evening. Businesses throughout the city are also encouraged to participate by decorating their storefronts with words of encouragement. To ensure all COVID-19 precautions are followed, those who would like to sign the mural are asked to maintain physical distancing and wear a mask. Sanitized markers will be provided.

Residents are encouraged to continue showing their support for frontline workers through other actions such as decorating windows, writing letters and posting on social media and being kind and patient when shopping or accessing services.

“We are deeply grateful for the tireless efforts of our frontline workers from all areas. From healthcare workers and first responders to grocery store and postal workers, they have continued to keep residents safe and our community running throughout the pandemic,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “This has been a long and exhausting experience for everyone and as we deal with the unknowns of a fourth wave, we need to continue to show our support for our frontline heroes and help make them aware that we are thankful for everything they do. One of the most sincere ways we can show our appreciation and support is to continue to follow COVID-19 protective measures and get double vaccinated as soon as possible.”

For more information on local vaccination clinics, please visit simcoemuskokahealth.org. For more information on the See You on the Patio Program, visit orillia.ca/patio.

