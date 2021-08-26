iHeartRadio
Orillia patio night this week to honour front line workers

Patio1

As part of a special See You on the Patio night on Aug. 27, attendees are invited to provide their messages of thanks and support to frontline workers.

“As we continue to weather the effects of the pandemic, we encourage residents to keep shopping local and to continue supporting and showing appreciation for all frontline workers,” said Coun. Ted Emond, Chair of the Economic Recovery Task Force. “Our community is strongest when we support each other and we hope that by raising awareness and gathering messages of encouragement and thanks, we can show our frontline workers that we are with them.”

On Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 during the See You on the Patio road closure in Downtown Orillia, a large mural will be available at the City’s Visitor Information table located within the Peter Street Arts District, to be signed with messages of thanks and support. The mural will be designed by local artist, Natalie Very B., and available to sign throughout the evening. Businesses throughout the city are also encouraged to participate by decorating their storefronts with words of encouragement. To ensure all COVID-19 precautions are followed, those who would like to sign the mural are asked to maintain physical distancing and wear a mask. Sanitized markers will be provided.

Residents are encouraged to continue showing their support for frontline workers through other actions such as decorating windows, writing letters and posting on social media and being kind and patient when shopping or accessing services.

“We are deeply grateful for the tireless efforts of our frontline workers from all areas. From healthcare workers and first responders to grocery store and postal workers, they have continued to keep residents safe and our community running throughout the pandemic,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “This has been a long and exhausting experience for everyone and as we deal with the unknowns of a fourth wave, we need to continue to show our support for our frontline heroes and help make them aware that we are thankful for everything they do. One of the most sincere ways we can show our appreciation and support is to continue to follow COVID-19 protective measures and get double vaccinated as soon as possible.”

For more information on local vaccination clinics, please visit simcoemuskokahealth.org. For more information on the See You on the Patio Program, visit orillia.ca/patio.
 

You may be interested in...

  • bus bench

    Benches to be installed at bus stops in Penetanguishene

    The Town of Penetanguishene is having benches installed at seven area bus stops. The work will be done over two weeks starting the first week of September, weather permitting. Locations and other details at the link below.
  • (kiattisakch / iStock)

    Covid pop up clinics in Simcoe-Muskoka - Aug 25-29

    The Covid vaccinations strategy in our region is shifting. Simcoe-Muskoka's medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner says the focus will move away from mass clinics in arena's and community centres, towards pop up clinics in areas where the vaccination rates are lower. Clinic details at the link.
  • Aaron and his brother

    Soldier looks to lessen the load for future cancer patients

    Lt. Aaron Niles of 16 Wing, CFB Borden, will lace up on Friday, September 10 to walk 30 kilometres, wearing a 30-pound rucksack, to raise funds for the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's (RVH) Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Program, hoping to lessen the load for future cancer patients.
  • cottage

    OPP issue warning about a cottage rental scam in Muskoka

    Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has received several complaints from people who have been victimized by cottage rental scams online. Details at the link.
  • bank robber2

    Police searching for suspect in Barrie bank heist

    Barrie Police are investigating a bank robbery. They say a man wearing a hoodie and gloves walked into a Scotiabank branch on Collier Street yesterday morning, told the staff he had a weapon, jumped behind the counter, grabbed some cash and took off on foot. Description, pictures at link below.
  • georgian college-2

    Covid vaccines required for students, staff on Georgian campuses

    Georgian College has announced that they will be requiring vaccinations for all Georgian students and employees who will access any college campus or location, as of Sept. 7.  The college will be releasing a vaccination policy shortly that will also address all visitors who attend Georgian campuses or locations.
  • jopbbbbbperson-731479_960_720

    Does your Birth Month dictate your job?...

    So, does this survey add up?....does your birth month dictate your job, passion?...have a look and you tell us!
  • opp file image

    Police seeking suspect, may be armed with a crossbow

    Police are searching an area near Concession 4 and Nicole Drive in Tiny Township for a suspect in what they are calling a personal injury incident - he may be armed with a crossbow. More information at the link.
  • 20210730_084658

    Orillia selects developer to revamp waterfront, Front Street

    The City of Orillia is pleased to announce FRAM Building Group (FRAM) as the preferred proponent who will redevelop the municipally-owned lands located at and around 70 Front St. N.
