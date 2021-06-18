Orillia Perch Festival is handing out a boatload of prizes
Given the late start, this will be the first time in the 40-plus year history of the Orillia Perch Festival that kids and dads will be able to fish for tagged perch on Father's Day - which happens to be a free family fishing weekend.
Perch Festival organizer Doug Bunker, joined Jason and Carey with an update.- Listen below:
As Doug said, there are more prizes being handed out this year than ever before, and there is still plenty of time to get in on the action.
All you have to do is register - REGISTER HERE
