Orillia Perch Festival update, tagged perch and early bird draws
The 40th Orillia Perch Festival kicked off on Saturday - and while anglers are still out fishing, tags have moved online with random daily winners. Here are the weekend results:
Saturday June 5th.
Adult Daily Draw: Mike O Connor, Zebco rod and reel
Kids Daily Draw: "Jackson" jacksonwhytock
Tag Perch Winner: Child , Annabella Brister
$100.00 Tagged Perch sponsored by Orillia Fish and Game Conservation Club
Early Bird Daily Draw, Berkley soft sided tackle box, Erica Cino
Canadian Tire Lifejacket Draw, Micky Norman
Sunday, June 6th.
Adult Daily draw: Linda Maukonen, Zebco rod and reel
Child Daily Draw: Aiden Deguerre, Zebco rod and reel
Tag Perch: Ella Graham , child (4yrs old)
$500 Tagged Perch sponsored by Orillia Power Corporation
Early Bird Daily Draw (Berkley soft sided tackle box) John Sammut
Canadian Tire Lifejacket Draw, Jerry Burrell
Early Bird Draws
Dylan Beavis, Kids Draw
for $200. BERKLEY SHOPPING SPREE at TROMBLY'S TACKLE BOX
Jim Roth, Adults Draw,
$300. BERKLEY SHOPPING SPREE at TROMBLY'S TACKLE BOX
You may be interested in...
-
Hey Central Ontario - you up for a fun but epic sign war?We aren't sure where it started, but we know they are having a lighthearted battle of the signs in communities across the province - and it's time for Central Ontario to get in on the action!
-
Roundabout coming to 93 and Vinden in MidlandConstruction is to begin this week on a new roundabout in the Midland area - and the prospect of having to use the traffic feature has residents conflicted
-
Barrie Police issue home rental scam alertRenters with good intentions trying to navigate a competitive housing market need to be on the lookout !