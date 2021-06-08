iHeartRadio
Orillia Perch Festival update, tagged perch and early bird draws

The 40th Orillia Perch Festival kicked off on Saturday - and while anglers are still out fishing, tags have moved online with random daily winners. Here are the weekend results:

Saturday June 5th.

Adult Daily Draw:  Mike O Connor, Zebco rod and reel

Kids Daily Draw:  "Jackson" jacksonwhytock

Tag Perch Winner: Child , Annabella Brister
$100.00 Tagged Perch sponsored by Orillia Fish and Game Conservation Club

Early Bird Daily Draw, Berkley soft sided tackle box,  Erica Cino

Canadian Tire Lifejacket Draw, Micky Norman

Sunday, June 6th.

Adult Daily draw: Linda Maukonen, Zebco rod and reel

Child Daily Draw: Aiden Deguerre, Zebco rod and reel

Tag Perch: Ella Graham , child  (4yrs old) 
$500 Tagged Perch sponsored by Orillia Power Corporation 

Early Bird Daily Draw (Berkley soft sided tackle box) John Sammut

Canadian Tire Lifejacket Draw, Jerry Burrell

Early Bird Draws

Dylan Beavis, Kids Draw
for $200. BERKLEY SHOPPING SPREE at TROMBLY'S TACKLE BOX 

Jim Roth, Adults Draw,
$300. BERKLEY SHOPPING SPREE at TROMBLY'S TACKLE BOX 

