Orillia resident wins more than 22k in Soldiers' 50/50

Sheila O'Connor of Orillia is the winner of the Soldiers' 50/50 monthly draw for April, taking home a whopping $22,900!

The third time was the charm for Sheila, who was stunned by the news she had won the grand prize in her third month of playing. As far as plans go, Sheila says her winnings are headed straight to savings, and to help her invest in her retirement.

Sheila plans to continue playing the Soldiers’ 50/50 and supporting the hospital that has given her community so much, and has her sights on another big win!

With the new Soldiers' 50/50 raffle already underway, featuring new ticket pricing and a winner every week, Sheila's next big win might be closer than she could have ever imagined.

Soldiers’ 50/50 raffle is managed by the Soldiers' Foundation and works to generate funding for areas of emerging need within Soldiers' Memorial Hospital.

The next Soldiers' 50/50 Grand Prize draw is May 27th, and Early Bird draws are set for May 5th, 12th and 19th. With a guaranteed pot of $5,000 and ticket bundles starting at just $10, it’s a fun way to support your local hospital and enters you for a chance to win every week.

To learn more about the new Soldiers' 50/50 and how you can win big every week, visit soldiers5050.ca.