Orillia's Centennial Drive to be ripped up, rebuilt in August

The second phase of Orillia's Centennial Drive Reconstruction Project gets underway beginning in August.

“The reconstruction of Centennial Drive is vital to set the stage for the downtown waterfront area revitalization that will take place over the next several years, bringing new vibrancy, jobs and residents to the area,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “Summer is a busy time down at the waterfront and we appreciate our community’s and visitors’ patience as this important project moves forward.”

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, construction will commence on Mississaga Street East from Front Street to the Esplanade (Lakeview Avenue) and will last for approximately six weeks to complete the road reconstruction, including the replacement of the existing watermain, sanitary sewer and storm water drainage system. Emergency vehicle access and access to all residences and businesses will be maintained at all times.

The City and the contractor, Arnott Construction Ltd., will be working with local businesses that will be impacted by the reconstruction to ensure residents and visitors can access businesses safely and conveniently.

“The City’s contractor, Arnott Construction Ltd., has a lot of experience and has been very successful with past reconstruction projects in the area,” said Jeff Hunter, Manager of Construction and Transit. “The City and Arnott Construction Ltd. are working together to do their best to mitigate disruptions during construction as we recognize this is a very busy summer season. Updates regarding the construction project will be posted online each Friday to keep residents, businesses, and visitors informed about what’s going on.”

The Centennial Drive Reconstruction Project Phase 2 includes construction of local sanitary sewers and watermains on Centennial Drive to service redevelopment in the area, construction of large underground storm water quality control structures to improve the quality of the storm sewer discharge, burying of the existing overhead power lines, and road reconstruction and realignment in the Canice Street/Centennial Drive/Mississaga Street East corridor between Brant Street East and Front Street (see Key Map).

It is anticipated that the project will be completed in the spring of 2023. The total budget for the project is $17.8 million.

For details regarding the Centennial Drive Reconstruction Project Phase 2, and to sign up to receive updates during the project, visit orillia.ca/centennial.