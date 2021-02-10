Orillia's Mariposa House Hospice to celebrate grand opening this month
The Board, staff and volunteers of Mariposa House Hospice are pleased to announce that the hospice is opening its doors next week.
After breaking ground at 1140 Brodie Drive in August 2019, the team was able to make progress on the building throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to this virtual grand opening event. This accomplishment is the culmination of many years of dedication by many members of our community.
What: Virtual Grand Opening for Mariposa House Hospice
When: Tuesday February 16 at 6:30pm
Where: There are two options for viewing the Virtual Grand Opening online
You Tube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfjwfenStxJpFNniWCJsoDw
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/mariposahousehospice
This event will run approximately 20 minutes and will feature a tour of the facility, as well as remarks from the following:
- Board Chair, Dr. Si Lowry
- Medical Director, Dr. Erika Catford
- Minister of Health for Ontario, Christine Elliott
- President & CEO of Hospice Palliative Care Ontario, Rick Firth
- Mayor – Township of Severn, Mike Burkett
- Mayor – City of Orillia, Steve Clarke
The Virtual Grand Opening has been filmed and produced by Tyler Knight of Knight Vision Media.
Visit the Mariposa House Hospice event page to stay up to date on the event details: https://www.mariposahousehospice.com/tc-events/virtual-grand-opening/
