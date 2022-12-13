Orillia's Toys for Tickets turns fines into holiday cheer

Parking tickets were turned into holiday cheer as Mayor Don McIsaac presented over $2,600 in children’s toys and toy store gift certificates from the 2022 Toys for Tickets campaign to the local chapter of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orillia and District, the Couchiching Jubilee House and the Salvation Army.

“The City of Orillia is proud to facilitate this program to turn parking tickets into toys to help families in need within our community. Each generous donation makes an impact and with the rising cost of living, the need is greater than ever. Thank you to everyone who donated to this year’s campaign,” said Mayor Don McIsaac.

Through the Toys for Tickets campaign, the City of Orillia invited every person who received a parking ticket (with the exception of accessible parking violations) in the city between Nov. 1 and Dec. 1, 2022, to pay the fine amount by donating a new children’s toy or monetary donation of equal or greater value.

“The Salvation Army is excited to be part of the Toys for Tickets campaign this year. The toys will be used for the Christmas Hamper Program, which last year helped close to 550 families. We are amazed by the generosity that the Orillia community offers to those in need,” said John Howard, Captain, Corps Officer for the Salvation Army Orillia Citadel.

Over the past 15 years, the City of Orillia Toys for Tickets campaign has generated approximately $43,000 worth of new toys and monetary donations in lieu of payment for parking tickets.