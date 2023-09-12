Orillia SPCA shelter temporarily closed for renovations

Changes are on the way at the Ontario SPCA Orillia Animal Centre, which will be temporarily closed to the public until mid-December while it undergoes renovations to better meet the needs of the community.

While the building won’t be accessible to the public during this time, the Ontario SPCA’s community support services and initiatives will continue throughout the renovations. The upgrades to the animal centre, located at 467 West St. N., will help the Ontario SPCA strengthen and grow its animal welfare and community support services offered in Orillia.

Animals available for adoption have been relocated to foster homes and Ontario SPCA animal centres in neighbouring communities while the renovations are ongoing. Stray animals brought to the animal centre will be housed in a temporary facility before being transferred to neighbouring Ontario SPCA animal centres.

“Our animal centre needed some TLC to make it more functional and comfortable for the animals in our care,” says Carol Beard, Manager, Ontario SPCA Orillia Animal Centre. “As the needs of the community grow, we want to be ready to support the animals and the people who love them. We are excited to reveal the renovated space and we look forward to continuing to serve the Orillia community.”

To learn more about the Ontario SPCA Orillia Animal Centre, or to make a donation to help support these improvements for the community, visit ontariospca.ca/orillia