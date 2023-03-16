Orillia starts planning for 2024 Ontario 55+ Senior Games

The City of Orillia is pleased to announce that the dates for the Orillia 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games (the Games) have been set for Feb. 6 to 8, 2024.

The City is building a team to lead the organization and delivery of the Games and welcomes Jenna French, local business owner and representative on the Downtown Orillia Management Board, as the Chair of the Games Organizing Committee and Will LaFrance as the Games General Manager.

“Jenna French is a well-respected local business owner and community leader, and the City of Orillia is extremely pleased to have her lead the Games Organizing Committee,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “The City has a strong reputation hosting premier sport tourism events, such as the 2018 and 2020 Ontario Winter Games, and there is no doubt this event will once again unite the community, while providing immediate benefits to the local economy.”

French and LaFrance will lead the Games Organizing Committee, comprised of community volunteers and representatives from the City of Orillia and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

"The Orillia 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games is such a wonderful event that celebrates the 55-plus population while showcasing our unique and amazing city,” said Jenna French. “I am so pleased and honoured to not only be a part of an event of this magnitude, but also to work with such a great group of dedicated and respected community volunteers to bring it all together.”

The City of Orillia estimates a need for more than 300 volunteers to deliver the Games and is recruiting interested volunteers to serve on various planning committees. A variety of roles are required including finance, sponsorship, special events, accommodations, medical, operations, and food and beverage. Community members are invited to get involved as volunteers and can find an application form at orillia.ca/55OWG.

The Games will bring more than 1,000 participants aged 55 years and older to Orillia and Lake Country to compete in a variety of events, including hockey, curling and skiing. The full list of sports will be made available once sport selection has occurred between Games Ontario and the Ontario Senior Games Association.

The 2024 event will be the third time the City of Orillia has served as host as part of the Games Ontario multi-sport hosting program. Previously, the City successfully executed the 2018 and 2020 Ontario Winter Games with the events combining to contribute more than $10 million in economic activity to the region.

For more information, please visit orillia.ca/55OWG or follow the Games on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @orillia2024.

Games Ontario

The 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games is supported by the Ontario government, through its Games Ontario program. This program delivers or supports multi-sport events, including the Ontario Winter and Summer Games for youth, the Ontario 55+ Summer and Winter Games, and the Ontario Parasport Games.