Orillia striving to win the title of Canada's Most Active Community

For immediate release (May 31, 2023) – The City of Orillia is encouraging residents to join the ParticipACTION Community Challenge this June.

An initiative aimed at encouraging Canadians to embrace an active lifestyle while reaping the numerous physical and mental benefits of physical activity, the ParticipACTION Community Challenge is a national initiative through the Government of Canada to encourage physical activity that is held throughout the month of June annually.

To participate, residents can download the free ParticipACTION app and track their movement or by joining local activities organized by the City of Orillia. By getting involved, individuals contribute to their own well-being while collectively striving to be recognized as Canada's Most Active Community. The winning community will be awarded $100,000 to support local physical activity and sport initiatives. Additionally, prizes will be awarded to the most active community in each province and territory.

"We invite everyone in Orillia to join the ParticipACTION Community Challenge this June and make a positive impact on their physical and mental well-being," said Mayor Don McIsaac. "On behalf of Council, I would like to thank ParticipACTION and the Government of Canada for their generous funding to help the City of Orillia provide additional programming to engage Orillians in various physical activities to help build a stronger, healthier, and more active community.”

Thanks to funding from ParticipACTION and the Government of Canada of $4,050, the City of Orillia will be hosting a series of free drop-in programming events throughout the month of June specifically designed to engage youth aged 11-17. These events aim to promote physical and mental well-being while providing opportunities for social interaction and community involvement. Participants can look forward to a variety of activities, including yoga sessions, dodgeball matches, racket sports, aquatic sports, backyard games, and open swim sessions.

"We are thrilled to receive this grant funding as it allows us to further our mission of creating an inclusive and active community for our youth," said Erica Veldman, Recreation Program Supervisor. "By offering programs tailored to the youth in our community, we can ensure that young individuals have the chance to engage in physical activities, promote their overall health, and foster a sense of belonging."

Additionally, there will be access to the Orillia Recreation Centre Fitness Centre on June 3, 2023, from 3 to 6 p.m. This opportunity allows individuals aged 16 and over (or 14 and above with a prior Fitness Centre orientation) to experience the state-of-the-art facilities and receive professional guidance in their fitness journey.

For a comprehensive list of events and activities, please visit orillia.ca/programsorillia.ca/programs. Physical copies of the Event Calendar (attached) are available for pick up at the Orillia Recreation Centre and the Orillia Youth Centre. For more information, contact the Recreation, Youth, and Culture Services Division at 705-325-4386 or email recreation@orillia.ca.

This project has been made possible thanks to the support of the Government of Canada.