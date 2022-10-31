Orillia Toys for Tickets kicks off November 1st

Help the City of Orillia turn parking tickets into toys as we kick off the Toys for Tickets campaign on Nov. 1, 2022.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the campaign returns for its fifteenth year and invites every person who receives a parking ticket (with the exception of accessible parking violations) in the City of Orillia between Nov. 1 and Dec. 1, 2022 to pay the fine amount by donating a new children’s toy of equal or greater value. Since the annual event started in 2006, more than $40,000 in toys has been donated to local charity groups in lieu of parking tickets.

“The Orillia community has always been extremely supportive of the Toys for Tickets campaign in the past and we are pleased to offer this opportunity again after a pause during the pandemic. For years, Orillians have turned what can be an unpleasant situation into a happy one by transforming parking tickets into toys for children in need and certainly we have seen this need grow significantly through the pandemic. We look forward to seeing our community come together once again to donate to this worthy cause,” said Mayor Steve Clarke.

To donate, bring your parking ticket along with an unwrapped toy in its original packaging and proof of purchase to the Treasury counter on the first floor of the Orillia City Centre (50 Andrew St. S.) during regular business hours by Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The value of the toy must be equal to, or exceed, the amount owing on the fine.

Toys collected will be donated to the local chapter of the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orillia and District, Couchiching Jubilee House and The Salvation Army.

"The City of Orillia's Toys for Tickets program enabled the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul Food Bank to assist over 60 families during the 2019 Christmas season. There is an increased need for Christmas assistance in our area and this program is so very helpful. The Saint Vincent de Paul Society is thankful to the City of Orillia as many children in our area are provided with the toy proceeds of this generous initiative offered by the City," said Tara Treash, Past President, Saint Vincent de Paul Guardian Angels.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orillia and District are honoured and excited to be a recipient of this resourceful and clever program created by the City of Orillia. This program is a perfect example of our ‘Small Act. Big Impact’ type of thinking where a child or youth can receive a positive experience and gift through the kindness of a stranger’s donation in lieu of paying their parking ticket. With the continued support for our cause and the generous donations such as this year’s Toys for Tickets campaign, it’s support like this that helps to make big changes in our local community," said Amanda Zummach, Fundraising and Community Development Coordinator.

For more information on the Toys for Tickets campaign, visit orillia.ca/toysfortickets or call 705-325-1311.