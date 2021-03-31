Oro Medonte company molds Covid crisis into opportunity

At the start of the Covid-19 crisis, an Oro Medonte automotive parts manufactuer decided to pivot to try to help Canada weather the pandemic.

In early March of 202, Molded Precision Components (MPC) decided to jump in and support personal protective equipment (PPE) production.

The move to manufacturing the Shield-U face shield was a bold one that paid off and helped to create over 135 valuable new jobs for the community. Now a year later, they have decided to establish a medical device division within the company, and will continue to create the shields and other PPE that many front line workers have come to depend on here in Ontario, and right across the country.

Twenty-seven million face shields have already been shipped to Federal and Provincial government contracts as part of large-scale orders. They are also available on Amazon in bundles of 1, 5, 10 or 25 face shields, to make them accessible to small business owners.

Their efforts have recently been recognized in the community; MPC was recently honoured with the following awards:

Orillia District Chamber of Commerce's Technology Advancement Award

Oro-Medonte Business Excellence Award for Big Business of the Year

Georgian College - Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre Awards - The Entrepreneurs' Champion Medal

2020 Barrie Mayor's Innovation Awards - Nominated for the Pivot Point Award

Barrie Chamber of Commerce - 2020 Business Awards - 'Arch Brown Entrepreneurship Award For Excellence!'

Canadian Manufacturing - "Personal Protective Equipment – Medium-sized Manufacturer" Award

"What a journey these last 12 months have been for all of us," said David Yeaman, President and Owner of MPC. "We've been recognized in our community, which fills our hearts full of pride. But I am most proud of how our team responded to adversity. They all pulled together to ensure we could keep moving forward, keep each other safe, and keep providing for our families."

He also recognized FedDev, IRAP, OAMP, and NGEN for their support in helping MPC increase their advanced manufacturing innovation and processes.

The Shield-U product was also recently officially designated Ontario Made, by the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) and they are extremely proud to be a local success story.

About MPC

Molded Precision Components (MPC) is an advanced manufacturing business specialising in scientific injection moulding. With a diversely experienced team of engineering, manufacturing & technical specialists MPC is an Industry 4.0 technology leader in their field. They deliver manufacturing excellence to the automotive sector for tight tolerance, functional plastic parts such as bearings, complex plastic gears and similar critical components. By extending their manufacturing capabilities into the medical sector, MPC has seen rapid growth, more than doubling their physical footprint during 2020 with the construction of a 45,000 sq.ft. facility.