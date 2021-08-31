Oro Medonte Farmers Market Contest Giveaway!!
You may be interested in...
-
Pop up Covid vaccination clinics this week in Simcoe MuskokaThe Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is holding many one-day pop-up walk in COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the community during the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5. Clinic locations and other details at the link.
-
Canadian International Air Show returns to the skies over Lake OntarioThe Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) was cancelled again this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the iconic Canadian International Air Show is thrilled to be returning to the skies over Lake Ontario this weekend. You can find details and more cool aerial photos at the link.
-
Kelsea Ballerini Celebrates Shania Twain's BirthdayThe country singer shared a text exchange with the Canadian star.