Oro-Medonte investigates extreme illegal dumping

orogarbage2

The township of Oro-Medonte is asking the public to help find the person who used a local sideroad as a dumping ground.

Sometime between Monday, May 17th and the early hours of Tuesday, May 18th Between the timeframe of May 17th, 60 bags of garbage were illegally dumped along 5/6 Sideroad betwen Line 1 South and Ridge Road West.

Not only is dumping of garbage in this manner in contravention of the Township’s Dumping By-law 2018-046, but it creates significant challenges for the Township and community as a whole.

If you have information regarding this incident, please contact the Township office at 705-487-2171.

