Oro Medonte task force focuses on road safety

As the Civic Holiday weekend approaches, the Township of Oro-Medonte reminds residents and property owners that we all have a part to play in keeping our roads safe.

Road safety, primarily related to speeding and aggressive driving, is a common concern throughout the Township. To address these concerns, members of Council initiated a “Please Slow Down” campaign, and established a Traffic Safety Task Force (TSTF) consisting of OPP, five residents, senior staff, two members of Council, and the Mayor. The TSTF meets monthly, with a focus of improving road safety throughout the township.

The TSTF provides a community perspective on road safety issues and policies, and promotes public awareness and education for road safety initiatives and programs. A recent initiative of the TSTF is the establishment of a specialized wrapped fleet vehicle, which is parked at various locations in the township reminding drivers to slow down.

Road safety is predicated on the 5 E’s - Engineering, Education, Enforcement, Evaluation and Engagement. The task force will use information and data to focus and measure the success of its initiatives.

On behalf of Councillor Shawn Scott, Chair of the TSTF, committee members, and members of Council, Mayor Harry Hughes commented that “warm temperatures and sunshine forecasted for this weekend means your friends, family and neighbours will be out walking, running, and cycling on local roads, with kids and pets playing outside. Please help keep everyone safe by being alert in residential areas and around parks and greenspaces.”

Oro-Medonte residents and visitors to the community are reminded to respect posted speed limits.