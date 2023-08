With generous support, partnership, dedication, and commitment from the Oro-Medonte community, the Township of Oro-Medonte is pleased to host ribbon cutting/unveiling ceremonies for outdoor public access SaveStations that house an AED (automated external defibrillator), available 24/7. SaveStations were recently installed in Bayview Memorial, Danny McHugh, Shanty Bay, Shelswell, and Sweetwater Parks located in Oro-Medonte.

Sudden Cardiac Arrest remains one of the leading causes of death in Canada. Quick access to effective CPR and an AED can greatly improve survival rates - minutes and seconds’ count.

Ribbon cutting/unveiling ceremonies will take place on the following days:

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Bayview

Memorial Park, 687 Lakeshore Road East, Oro-Medonte – 10:00 a.m.

Shelswell Park, 118 Lakeshore Road West, Oro-Medonte - 10:45 a.m.

Shanty Bay Park, 1950 Ridge Road West, Oro-Medonte – 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Danny McHugh Park, 1885 Warminster Sideroad – 10:00 a.m.

Sweetwater Park, 3353 Line 6 North, Oro-Medonte – 6:00 p.m.

Please join members of Oro-Medonte Council to celebrate, recognize, and thank community groups who have worked tirelessly raising funds to ensure installation of this life-saving equipment in public use parks.

Pat Jermey, SaveStation Donor for Bayview Memorial Park commented that "my brother, Scott Jermey, during his time on Oro-Medonte Township Council had a goal of defibrillators in useful public venues. I am sure he would be pleased that one has been placed in Bayview Memorial Park in his memory."

Brendan Clemmens, Community Group Fundraising Lead for Shelswell Park commented that “thank you to all of the local residents and business sponsors who generously donated to the Shelswell Park SaveStation. Because of all of you, our community is now cardiac safe!"

Davina Doorly, Community Group Fundraising Lead for Shanty Bay Park commented that “on behalf of the community of Shanty Bay, our sincere gratitude and thanks to sponsors, area residents, groups, and businesses who generously donated funding and personal time to the Shanty Bay Park SaveStation. Your commitment and support has solidified cardiac safety for our beautiful community.”

Augusto Nalli and Peter Greco, SaveStation Donors for Danny McHugh Park commented that “as donors of the SaveStation now installed in Danny McHugh Park, we are extremely pleased to be part of this extremely important initiative by having a hand in ensuring cardiac safety for the community of Warminster, and for visitors to the area.”

Mike Maynard, Community Group Fundraising Lead for Sweetwater Park commented that “our congratulations to the residents of Sugarbush for their donations towards championing this important initiative. This AED SaveStation provides the opportunity to save the lives of our families and friends; it will be there when we need it.”

Mayor Randy Greenlaw commented that “on behalf of members of Oro-Medonte Council and staff, our sincere appreciation and thanks to community members who dedicated personal time and commitment to these extremely important initiatives. Your determination and efforts have resulted in ensuring lifesaving technology in public spaces. We are extremely grateful to each and every community member who financially supported, partnered, and donated their time to see installation of outdoor SaveStation/AED’s through to fruition.”

Free interactive training sessions regarding use of SaveStation/AED units will be offered by Action First Aid on the following days:

Monday, September 18, 2023 - 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Sweetwater Park located in Sugarbush, 3353 Line 6 North, Oro-Medonte To register your complementary attendance, please visit: eventbrite.ca/e/699898995737?aff=oddtdtcreator

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 - 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. St. Thomas Anglican Church located in Shanty Bay, 28 Church St. Shanty Bay, Oro-Medonte To register your complementary attendance, please visit: eventbrite.ca/e/699888995827?aff=oddtdtcreator

The SaveStation cabinet keeps the AED warm in the winter, and cool in the summer - this technology has been in Europe for over 10 years. SaveStation is proudly bringing this life-saving equipment to North America.