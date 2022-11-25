OSPCA distributes pet food donation to animals in need

To help keep furry bellies full this winter, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is distributing over 200,000 lbs of pet food to underserved communities across Ontario thanks to a donation by Nutram Pet Products. The pet food donation is the largest the Society has received to date.

Through the No Empty Bowls feeding mission, a partnership between the Ontario SPCA and Nutram Pet Products, over 100,000 lbs of the pet food is on its way to distribution hubs in Eastern and Central Ontario. It will be distributed through food banks and communities in need of support for their local animals.

To reach areas in need in Northern Ontario, the other half of the pet food is on its way to a distribution hub in Dryden, as well as a newly established distribution hub in Thunder Bay. From there, community partners will help distribute the more than 100,000 lbs of food where it is needed most in areas across the North, including remote communities.

The pet food distribution is part of the Ontario SPCA’s ongoing community support services to help keep animals with the families who love them. Access to pet food can be a challenge in underserved communities, particularly in remote areas of Northern Ontario where food can be costly and difficult to obtain. Food banks across the province also depend on pet food so people don’t have to choose between feeding themselves and feeding their furry family members.

“With rising food prices, and winter posing challenges to get supplies to remote communities, this pet food will help ensure more animals have access to quality food,” says Jennifer Bluhm, Vice President, Community Outreach Services, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “We are grateful for Nutram’s support, which has allowed us to help even more animals at this critical time of year.”

Nutram is focused on Canadians supporting Canadians with its Feed4 program. Made in Canada from Canadian sourced ingredients to support local farmers, Nutram pet food is sold through Canadian-owned pet retailers to keep money in the community. Plus, $1 from every bag of Nutram purchased supports local charities.

“We’ve been so fortunate to work alongside the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society to bring our nutrition into communities in need of support,” says Heather McKay, Brand Manager, Nutram Pet Products. “With their community reach, we’ve been able to donate over 2.3 million meals to pets in need during this winter season.”

To learn more about the Ontario SPCA’s community support services, visit ontariospca.ca