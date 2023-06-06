Other motorists cheer after OPP nab erratic driver

On the afternoon of June 4, 2023, the OPP Communication Centre was in receipt of numerous 911 calls from motorists reporting the actions of a lone vehicle south bound on Highway 400 in the Parry Sound area. The vehicle was being operated in a very erratic manner along with forcing other vehicles off the roadway as it headed south into Simcoe County.

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Huronia West and Orillia OPP Detachments were able to intercept the suspect vehicle in the area of Horseshoe Valley Road at approximately 2:51 p.m. were able to safely stop the suspect vehicle with a resounding sign of approval from passing motorists.

The lone male driver was arrested at the scene and transported to Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment for further investigation.

As a result of this investigation, Simon PURCHAS 25 years of Toronto has been charged with the following offences.

Dangerous operation

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Flight from peace officer

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

And Further

Fail to stop on right for emergency vehicle contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor contrary to the Liquor Licence and Control Act

The accused was released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 29, 2023. As well, the accused faces a 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines and a 14 day vehicle impound.

Educating the public about safe driving practices with our community safety partners is a priority, if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways or trails please "Make the Call" and dial 911 as impaired driving never ends well, please make a plan to get home safely.