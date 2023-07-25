Packed house for First Responders Night at Sunset Speedway

The G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore Late Models returned after a month layoff and everyone was ready to get back to action. Jordan Howse set quick time in qualifying and led the field to green for Feature number 1. Howse took the early lead in the race before a caution brought him back to the field. On the restart Rick Spencer-Walt got the jump on Howse and took over the race lead. Howse battled back with the two running side by side for a number of laps before Howse slipped past and scored his first win of the season. “I can’t say enough about battling with Ricky, we ran side by side and raced respectfully never put a mark on either car and battled for the win.” An elated Howse said from victory lane. “We got all the good out of the right rear tire battling underneath Ricky so we will have to hope for a good invert on feature two to see if we can do it again.”

Feature two for the G.D Coates Used Car Superstore Late Models was a wild one to say the least. An early three wide battle seen Rick Spencer-Walt facing the wrong way with Gord Shepherd and Travis Hallyburton being sent to the rear as involved cars. Jordan Howse made a daring 3 wide move threading the needle passing Dwayne Baker and Dustyn Mombourquette to grab the lead. As the race moved on Gord Shepherd methodically worked his way from the tail of the field to take the lead late in the going holding off a late race charge from Billy Zardo to collect his second win of the season. “We had an interesting night. Some of it our own doing and some not but it worked out in the end.’ Shepherd chucked in victory lane. “We have some body work to do this week but a win will make it a little easier when we get back to the shop.” The Late Models are back in action this Saturday for the Boss Hog Twin 35’s as part of Innisfil Ribfest and Fan Appreciation.

Gord Shepherd and the Ridge Road Racing Team Celebrate in Victory Lane.

The competition is closing in but for now the $2,000 Bounty remains unclaimed as Andy Kamrath led every lap of the Seaton Structures Modified Feature continuing his undefeated season. “I knew Shawn Murray has more motor than me and was looking for a way by early but I knew if I could be smooth I would be able to get away over the long run.” A joyous Kamrath remarked. “Everyone’s playing the tire game and we are conserving what we can but it’s getting tougher every time out as everyone finds more speed. All we can do is focus on our program and make the car as fast as possible.” The Seaton Structures Modifieds will enjoy some downtime and will return on August 26th.

The Undefeated Streak continues for Andy Kamrath with another feature win.

Nick Tooley dominated the majority of the St. Onge Recreation Super Stock Feature but ultimately it was Shawn Chenoweth with a late race move to come away with his first Sunset Victory. “I could see Nick was losing drive off and I just didn’t fall off as much as he did and we were able to get by. I wanted to race him as clean as possible since I am visiting I don’t want to disrupt the points battle.” Said an elated Chenoweth. “We unloaded late today and missed practice. We ran Delaware last night and got tore down in tech so we spent all day putting the car back together. We left home at 2:50 this afternoon to haul up here and couldn’t believe how good the car was with no practice or changes.” The St. Onge Recreation Super Stocks will be part of Ribfest and Fan Appreciation as well this coming Saturday July 29th.

Shawn Chenoweth scored his first Sunset Feature Win with the Super Stocks.

Amanda Balson has been close a few times this year to finding Sunset victory lane with the LUDUH Designated Drivers Hot Rods and was finally able to do so after a great battle with Tom Walters. Stompin’ Tom jumped to the early lead and set sail from the rest of the field. As the event closed in on the halfway mark a caution restacked the field. Walters chose the inside lane for the restart putting Balson to his outside. Walters started to inch ahead but Balson was able to stay to his outside and with a big run off of turn two she cleared Walters for the race lead bringing the capacity crowd to its feet. A second caution slowed things again and when they lined up for the restart Balson chose the outside and was able to use the same run off of turn 2 to clear Walters and score the win. “Once we got to second and Walters was gone Kelly was on the radio telling me to save my tires. When we got going and got clear I knew I had it but the second caution had me worried.” Balson explained “Tom is so good that I thought I’d shown my hand on what I was going to do on the restart and he was going to get ahead of me. It’s been a long time coming with the Hot Rod to get this win, it’s my first win on the new configuration of Sunset and I can’t thank the people behind me who help make this happen.” The LUDUH Designated Drivers Hot Rods return on August 19th as part of the Steve Slaughter Classic.

Amanda Balson being interviewed post race after her wildly popular feature win

Current point’s leader Doug Butler was able to return to the top step of the podium after a pair of runner up finishes to Tyler Seaboyer in his last two outings. “We ran some old tires in the qualifying races and decided to go with new ones for the feature. I went to Tyler’s outside for the pass and was able to slowly get there. It was some great racing side by side and hopefully it put on a show for the fans.” The Stuyk Energy Mini Stocks compete in a 25 lap feature this Saturday for Fan Appreciation and Ribfest.

Doug Butler continues his dominance with another feature win.

Del Freiburger broke through for his first Sunset Speedway Feature win with the CPS Junior Late Models. The Canadian Equipment Outfitters 20 saw some of the best Junior Late Model racers from across the province come to battle Sunset’s weekly racers. Freiburger would jump to the early lead and hold off late race charges from Grayson Masson to score the win in the big race. “This is my first win here, it’s great to be able to do it with a large crowd and all the First Responders here.” Freiburger said with a big smile. “I’ve raced with Grayson and know he is fast. He would challenge me on the restarts and I would be able to get away after a few laps. I can’t thank my Dad for all he does to help get us here to constantly working on the car. It feels great to win at Sunset”

Del Freiburger celebrates his win with podium finished Grayson Masson and Keegan Moat.

Speedway Notes: A packed house took in Westys Equipment First Responders Night with special guests Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin, South Simcoe Police Chief John Van Dyke and Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard. Free Admission was given to all First Responders courtesy of Canadian Equipment Outfitters. The Night was organized by long time Sunset racer Bob Phinnemore whose team also ran a 50/50 for the Mikey Network raising over $2000 for the charity organization.

Innisfil Ribfest comes to Sunset this Friday, Saturday and Sunday bringing 4 of North America’s Best Rib Teams to Sunset. While that is going on Sunset will run its Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday with discounted admission and an on track autograph session. Also announced is a $300 to win Spectator Race at intermission. Ribfest Opens at noon each day and racing starts at 6 on Saturday night.

Monster Trucks come to Sunset on August 5th and 6th with the Throttle Out Productions Monsters In Mutiny Tour. 6 Monster trucks will battle it out in a Western Canada vs Ontario battle of Racing, Skills and Freestyle Competitions. There will also be Freestyle Motocross with riders jumping over 40ft in the air pulling off some of the wildest tricks. Saturday August 5th the Pit Party Starts at 5pm with the event starting at 7pm. Sunday August 6th the Pit Party Starts at 11am with the event getting underway at 1pm.