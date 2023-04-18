Paramedic for a Day contest open to Simcoe County students

In honour of Paramedic Services week, which takes place May 21 to 27, 2023, County of Simcoe Paramedic Services are once again hosting their annual Paramedic for a Day contest. Grade 5 and 6 students residing in Simcoe County are asked to create a short (maximum two minutes) video that best showcases what to do when the first responder is you.

The deadline to enter is May 16, 2023, at 8 p.m. The winning entry will be announced at County of Simcoe Council on May 23, with the winner receiving a visit to their home from a paramedic crew, along with an ambulance tour.​ The crew will also present the winner with a First-Aid Kit and take part in a photo opportunity.

To enter, please transfer video files to paramedic4aday@simcoe.ca using the free WeTransfer platform at www.wetransfer.com. Be sure to include the student’s name, name of parent/guardian, home phone number, and what school the student attends.

Full contest details can be found at https://www.simcoe.ca/paramedicforaday.

The County of Simcoe is composed of sixteen member municipalities and provides crucial public services to County residents in addition to providing paramedic and social services to the separated cities of Barrie and Orillia. Visit our website at simcoe.ca.