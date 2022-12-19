Paramedic Toy Drive extended until December 19th
The County of Simcoe Paramedic Services 20th annual Toy Drive is quickly drawing to a close, so far collecting 3,846 toys, more than 3,300 lbs of food and more than $10,000 in cash and gift cards.
The Toy Drive has been extended until December 19. Please continue to drop your donations of new, unwrapped toys and food at one of the locations listed below or donate virtually by visiting simcoe.ca/toydrive.
COUNTY OF SIMCOE PARAMEDIC STATIONS:
- Alliston - 6933 Industrial Parkway
- Angus - 1 Tree Top Street
- Barrie Simcoe Emergency Services Campus - 110 Fairview Drive
- Barrie North - 667 Bayfield Street
- Barrie Tiffin - 113 Tiffin Street
- Beeton - 51 Main Street East
- Bradford - 170 Artesian Industrial Parkway, Units 6 & 7
- Coldwater - 1 Firehall Lane
- Collingwood - 169 St. Paul Street
- Craighurst - 2298 Horseshoe Valley Road, Oro-Medonte
- Elmvale - 17 Allenwood Road
- Midland - 395 Cranston Crescent
- Orillia - 68 West Street
- Penetanguishene - 10 Robert Street West
- Stayner - 6993 Highway 26
- Stroud - 2394 Victoria Street West
- Wasaga Beach - 23 Oxbow Park Road
- Washago - 401 Anchor Drive, Severn
COMMUNITY DONATION LOCATIONS:
- Township of Clearview Administration Centre - 217 Gideon Street, Stayner
- Simcoe Manor - 5988 Main Street, Beeton
- Christmas Villager - 10 Coldwater Road, Coldwater
- Bradford West-Gwillimbury Library - 425 Holland Street West, Bradford
- County of Simcoe Museum - 1151 Highway 26, Midhurst
County of Simcoe is composed of sixteen member municipalities and provides crucial public services to County residents in addition to providing paramedic and social services to the separated cities of Barrie and Orillia. Visit our website at simcoe.ca.
