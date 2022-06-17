Parents warned not to use Lafontaine water to prepare infant formula

Please be advised that the Township of Tiny in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has issued a precautionary drinking water advisory relating to the consumption of Lafontaine municipal water by infants under the age of six months.

Samples of Lafontaine water collected on June 10, 2022, show a slightly elevated level of nitrate. Sample results received on June 14, 2022, showed an elevated level of nitrate at 10.3-11.1 mg/L which slightly exceeds the Ontario Drinking Water Standard of 10.0 mg/L.

According to Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, most people are not exposed to levels of nitrate/nitrites that would cause adverse health effects. There is some concern for the most susceptible and sensitive population: bottle-fed infants less than six months of age. As such, water should not be used in the preparation of formula and food for infants less than six months old.

The Township is currently investigating the cause of the increase, conducting additional sampling, and working towards a lasting solution. Residents will be provided updates on the situation as they become available.

The Township will be providing bottled water for the preparation of infant formula.

If you have any health concerns regarding nitrates in your drinking water please visit the health unit’s website at www.smdhu.org or contact Health Connection and ask to speak with a public health inspector on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520.