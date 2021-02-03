Pen Pal project aims to bring joy to seniors in LTC

A local business woman has undertaken a project to spread a little joy to seniors living in isolation in long term care.

Katherine Parent is looking for people willing to become penpals to a number of seniors in a local home.

"I have a list of residents at a long term care home, first names only and the floor they live on. It is my hope that everoyone on this list gets a card or letter, starting with Valentine's Day and continuing on," she explains.

You would write to the resident, setl it in an envelope and address it with a stamp. She will provide all the details when you shoot her a message saying "Count Me In".

Anyone interested in writing to a senior can get in touch with Katherine through Facebook Messenger (link here).

Wouldn't it be nice if all our loved ones received something in the mail to brighten their days and make them feel a little less lonely?

And GO!