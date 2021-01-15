Penetanguishene budget approved with a small increase

PRESS RELEASE - TOWN OF PENETANGUISHENE

January 14, 2021

At last night’s virtual Council meeting, Penetanguishene Council approved the 2021 operating and capital budgets and the 2022 capital budget, which include expenditures totaling $22.9 million ($14.2 million operating & $8.7 million capital). Town staff worked closely with Council to meet the established budget target of 1.5% for the Town’s tax impact. After much hard work, the approved budget resulted in an increase of $168,806 ($59,376 or 0.5% Operating; $109,430 or 1.0% Capital and 0% Policing).

Finance & Corporate Services Chair from 2019-2020, Councillor George Vadeboncoeur stated “I feel the budget strikes a balance between enhancing core municipal functions, supporting our staff, reducing debt, and keeping the overall tax rate increase at or below inflation. It was truly a team effort”.

The highlights of the 2021 and 2022 budget include:

The tax-supported capital program for 2021 and 2022 approved at $2.8 million (increase of 8%);

The total capital program for 2021 is $4.9 million and $3.8 million for 2022;

The 2 year capital program totaling $8.7 million includes: Reconstruction of Chatham Street; Engineering for the future reconstruction of Water St (Scott-Owen) and Fox St (Sheridan-Broad); Drainage Improvements on Payette Dr and Dufferin St; Replacement of Fire Department Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus; Concrete Repairs to Wharf Launch Ramp and Sidewalk; Secondary Plan for Upper Main Street; Town Gateway Reconstruction; Overhead Bridge Rd Trailhead Development; Concrete Gutter Installation on Robert St W; Expansion of Roads Division Garage; and Library Lower Level Renovation and Expansion.

The Town’s total operating budget for 2021 is $14.2 million with $10.2 million funded by taxation;

Some operating budget highlights include $4 million for rate-supported services for Building and Water & Wastewater Services, $3.1 million for Public Works & Roads, $1.7 million for Policing, $1 mil for Fire & Emergency Services, $843,000 for the Library & Other Community Organizations, $824,000 for the Arena & Parks, $196,000 for Recreation Programming & Events, $188,000 for the Museum and $60,000 for Transit.

The overall 2021 tax impact is currently estimated at 0.1% or $1.85 per 100,000 of typical residential current value assessment. When the County and Provincial tax rates are received, the Town will adopt its 2021 tax rates in April 2021 and calculate the actual overall tax impact. The 2021 Budget is available on the Town’s website or hard copies are available upon request.