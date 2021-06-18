Penetanguishene holds virtual Public Meeting on Arena plans

Notice of Public Meeting: Arena & Recreation Centre Study

The Town of Penetanguishene is conducting a public meeting to present and receive comments on the draft Arena & Recreation Centre Study.

When and Where is the Meeting: Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the Town is not holding in-person meetings. As such, this Public Meeting is being conducted virtually by using the Zoom online platform. To download or learn about Zoom, please visit www.zoom.us. If you are unable to participate in the meeting using Zoom we welcome your input no later than June 30, 2021. Please submit additional written input to Sherry Desjardins, Director of Recreation and Community Services (sdesjardins@penetanguishene.ca). We also welcome you to post your ideas on our idea board, on ConnectPenetanguishene.ca

How to Participate in the Meeting: To participate in the electronic meeting please contact Angele Proulx, Recreation and Community Services Admin, by telephone at 705-549-7453 or by email at aproulx@penetanguishene.ca who will provide information and instructions on how to participate electronically.

Purpose of Meeting: The draft Arena & Recreation Centre Study will be presented to receive comments from the public. A copy of the Study (including the Executive Summary) can be found here. There will be opportunities to ask questions of the consulting team and provide input at the meeting.

Questions relating to the study can be directed to,

Sherry Desjardins

Director of Recreation and Community Services

sdesjardins@penetanguishene.ca

705-549-7453