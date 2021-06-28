Penetanguishene installs Seabin to remove plastic from Georgian Bay

The Town of Penetanguishene is excited to announce the installation of a Seabin on the T Dock at the Town’s municipal wharf.

This Seabin is a “trash skimmer” designed as a floating garbage bin that skims the surface of the water by pumping water into the device and trapping garbage and plastic materials, that otherwise would remain in the Great Lakes.

The addition of a Seabin is a collaborative project between Georgian Bay Forever and the Town of Penetanguishene with the aim of reducing and removing plastic pollution in Georgian Bay.

“Our waterfront is one of our greatest assets because of the natural environment and beautiful vistas that surround us. The presence of garbage in the water takes away from that. It is exciting that this technology is available to assist the Town in protecting our environment in a low impact way.” says Sherry Desjardins, Director of Recreation and Community Services.

Although these devices are not a complete solution to littering, they will capture a large amount of waste that volunteers and Town Staff simply cannot capture in time.

“Georgian Bay Forever recognized that plastics pollution, both macro and micro, is a huge problem in Georgian Bay and the Great Lakes. As a municipality that cherishes their waterfront development and views, supporting this cause and installing a Seabin of our own was an obvious choice in order to help do our part in keeping our Great Lakes clean” says Mayor Doug Leroux.

Additional information on Georgian Bay Forever and the Diversion 2.0 Project, Seabin initiative can be found on their website.