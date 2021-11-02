Penetanguishene looking for boat tour operator

The Town of Penetanguishene is inviting proposals from experienced and qualified boat tour operators. This Request for Proposals (RFP) is being released to provide third parties with an equal opportunity to secure dockage space at the Town of Penetanguishene’s municipal wharf for the purpose of conducting scenic boat tour operations from 2 Main Street, Penetanguishene.

The vessel will dock on the concrete pier and have access to hydro, water and wastewater all on a fee for service basis. The Town will also consider the placement of a ticket sale kiosk for operations on municipal land and work with the successful proponent on a mutually agreed upon arrangement.

Sealed Proposals will be received at the Town of Penetanguishene Municipal Office located at 10 Robert Street West, Penetanguishene, Ontario L9M 2G2 until 11:00 A.M. local time on Monday, November 15, 2021. This time and date shall be the Closing Date of Proposals. Proposals submitted after the Closing Date will not be considered.

If you have any questions or to obtain a copy of the RFP, please contact Sherry Desjardins, Director of Recreation and Community Services at 705-549-7453 ext 216 or by email at sdesjardins@penetanguishene.ca.