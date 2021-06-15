Penetanguishene plans next steps for Town Dock planning

The Town of Penetanguishene was successful in obtaining $40,000 through the County of Simcoe’s Economic Development Program 2019 to complete a Town Dock Secondary Plan in 2020. An extension to the required completion date for the Town Dock Study was granted to June 2021 by the Council of the County of Simcoe on November 10, 2020, as a result of the pandemic.

The purpose of the study is to examine potential new uses, direct high-level land use planning policies to guide development, and assist with future investment decisions. The goals of the study are as follows:

maximize potential land uses

establish a framework for future private sector investment

prepare for future capital infrastructure projects.

What is Happening Next:

A Council and Technical Advisory Committee Workshop is planned for Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. as a Special Meeting of Committee of the Whole. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the issues arising from the public consultation to date and establish directions for the draft Secondary Plan and Master Plan. No decision is being made at this meeting.The public is invited to watch a live stream on the Town’s YouTube channel or view it at a later date.

What we’ve heard:

The Town Dock property is a vital piece of the Town’s identity, a tourism and economic development driver and place of recreation and pastimes. The importance of this project and the need to “get it right” are foremost in the future plan.There are important parts of the Town Dock that need to remain and other aspects that need further study and investigation.

What to expect:

The Town Dock Secondary Plan and Master Plan Project will take a brief pause during July and August while more review and refinement is undertaken. The additional time will provide further community engagement and opportunities for public feedback on the documents and designs. No final decisions are planned until later in 2021.

Why is this important:

The Town Dock is due for major renovation work,some of which have been put on hold. Most significantly, a decision on the location and amenities of the Tourist Information Centre (TIC) and resurfacing of the parking areas are planned in the next couple of years. Prior to this future investment, the Town needs to understand the potential opportunities for the property and create a long-term plan for the Town Dock. With all the improvements made on Main Street and in Rotary Champlain Wendat Park, it is important to round out these important public assets and features with a strong anchor at the Town Dock.

What can you do:

Continue providing feedback either on ConnectPenetanguishene.ca, by email to the project team lead for the Town, Andrea Betty, and really imagine a vision of what the Town Dock could be as the Town moves forward with significant infrastructure improvements.

Town of Penetanguishene Contact:

Andrea Betty

Director of Planning and Community Development

705-549-7453

abetty@penetanguishene.ca