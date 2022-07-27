Penetanguishene seeks input on future use of PSS site

In early 2021, the Town of Penetanguishene purchased 51 Dunlop Street – a 13-acre property that housed the former Penetanguishene Secondary School. The property is now vacant, and the Town is ready to plan for the future. There are many potential uses for this land.

Public input will play a key role in determining next steps for 51 Dunlop Street, helping to inform Council’s decision on how to move forward.

Community members are invited to attend an in-person meeting on August 10, 2022, to learn more about the options for future use, and provide feedback and ideas on how best to use this large, centrally located property to support existing plans for growth and meet the community’s needs.

We have a lot of existing work to guide this decision, including the Town’s Official Plan, Strategic Plan, and other studies that were developed with public input to help shape our community’s growth. The future use of 51 Dunlop Street should align with these plans.

Details for the consultation are outlined below:

Public Consultation

Date: August 10, 2022

Time: 6:00 – 7:00 PM

Location: Town Hall, 10 Robert Street W, Penetanguishene.

Community members are also encouraged to fill out the “Future use of 51 Dunlop” survey, to select their preferred option out of the 6 options presented. The survey will close on August 15, 2022.

To learn more about the project, please visit connectpenetanguishene.ca.