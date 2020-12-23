Petition circulating to keep Ontario's ski hills open

A Bradford man has launched a petition calling on the province to keep ski hills open.

Dwayne Cardoso launched the petition on Monday night on Change dot org, calling on Premier Doug Ford to reverse a decision to shut down downhill ski hills as part of the province-wide lockdown.

Cardoso notes that skiers already wear face coverings, and that resorts have implemented safety protocols to keep skiers spaced out - including only members of the same household sharing chair lifts. He's also concerned that the lockdown will result in some of the ski resorts closing for good.

As of this morning, the petition has nearly 40-thousand signatures.

You can see the petition here.