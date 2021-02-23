Phone in line provides news, info to Orillia seniors

Extra, extra, read all about it! Orillia has a new call-in news line that aims to keep seniors connected to the news and events in their community.

One of our listeners recently told us that 75 per cent of her clients do not have access to the Internet, and may have other accessibility issues or barriers to accessing traditional news sources.

With the demise of small daily newspapers and the impacts of the ongoing pandemic, with its physical distancing protocols, many seniors are feeling isolated and out of touch with their community.

With that knowledge, Information Orillia decided to develop a phone-in line to provide seniors in Orillia with a daily update on news and current events. The recording is two minutes and also includes a fun clip that volunteers choose - for example Monday is "Health Topics" with Susan, Wednesday is "This Day in History" with Michael, etc.

Michael Gollinger with Information Orillia joined Jason and Carey to chat about the new service. You can listen in, below:

If you know a senior who would benefit from the service - please feel free to pass along the information as many seniors have barriers to accessing online news sources.

The number to call is:

705-326-7743, Press 2