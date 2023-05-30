pickleball makes debut at Midland's Butter Tart Festival

A new event is being added to the mix of activities happening on Butter Tart Festival weekend in Midland. Taylored Pickelball Academy is organizing the first annual Butter Tart Classic Pickleball Tournament from June 9 to 11 at Tiffin Park in Midland. Funds raised from the event will be donated to the Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre (GBCSC) in Penetanguishene.

“Now is your opportunity to learn the game from a professional Pickleball Teaching Academy while at the same time supporting a local charity,” notes Bret Shipley, Director of Event Management, Taylored Pickeball Academy. “Taylored Pickleball is happy to be partnering with the GBCSC to raise money for a worthwhile cause using the fastest growing sport in North America as the conduit.”

On day one, Friday, June 9, Tailored Pickleball will offer clinics for beginner players as well as a chance for experienced players to work on skills or tune-up with some play. On Saturday June 10, Men’s and Women’s tournaments will take place with a guaranteed four games. The Butter Tart Classic wraps up with a Youth (9-16) /Mixed Tournament (similar format to Men’s and Women’s tournaments on Saturday).

“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in North America and we are thrilled to be partnering with Taylored Pickleball Academy in hosting the inaugural Butter Tart Classic,” says Kathy Wolfer, GBCSC Board Chair. “We are excited to be welcoming everyone to the area to celebrate all the special events of the Butter Tart Festival weekend including of course butter tarts!”

Along with the pickleball action on the courts, Hippy Plates Catering will be on-hand at Tiffin Park with a pop-up food tent for the weekend.

For more information or to take part, go to www.tayloredpickleballacademy.ca/event-details/butter-tart-classic-pickleball-tournament or call 226-668-4484.

The GBCSC is grateful for the support of the Town of Midland for providing the pickleball courts at Tiffin Park free of charge.