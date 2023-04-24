Pilot walks away from crash with minor injuries
Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Collingwood Fire Department and County of Simcoe Paramedics attended a farm field on Raglan Street near Poplar Sideroad in the Town of Collingwood for an aircraft that was forced to attempt an emergency landing. The pilot walked away with minor injuries.
Transport Canada was notified of the incident. The pilot was the lone occupant of the aircraft and was taken to Collingwood General & Marine Hospital by paramedics for a medical assessment with what is believed to be minor injuries.
