Play the Price is Right with Jason and Carey

piggy bank

UPDATE:  Congratulations to Adam Jenssen of Elmvale who guessed 602.00 - the total price of the list is $609.94.

 

We have a Casino Rama Prize Pack up for grabs this morning - and you can win it if the Price is Right. All you have to do is be the first caller to guess the cost of the items in our shopping list within $10 without going over.

We have a pair of tickets to newly announced Casino Rama show of your choice, plus one night hotel stay with VIP valet parking and either signed merchandise OR a meet & greet (decided by artist)

Here's your shopping list:

1. A Stetson hat from Herbert's Boots and Western Wear

2. An Extra Large PetSafe plastic doggie door from Pet Valu

3. Two Dream Comfort Pillows from Sleep Country Canada

4. A Bass Mafia tackle box from Trombley's Tackle Box

Give us a call at 705-792-2000 and take your best shot.

 

 

 

