Police are looking for help to find a missing Midland man

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are seeking the assistance of the public to locate a male last observed in the area of King Street and Hugel Avenue, Midland on October 3, 2022 and has not be heard from since then.

The missing person is Steven WILKINS 62 years of Midland and is described as being a male white, 4' 11" tall, 150 lbs, short dark hair, possibly wearing a dark coloured ball cap with a dark coloured jacket and dark coloured joggers with a T shirt likely tucked into joggers.

It is felt by investigators that he may have travelled by public transit to the North Bay, Sudbury, Collingwood or Orillia areas and friends are trying to locate him out of concerns for his health and welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca . If you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and anonymous tips can also be provided online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca