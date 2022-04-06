Police asking for help to identify suspect in casino theft
South Simcoe Police is looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of taking an undisclosed amount of money from a senior outside Gateway Casino in Innisfil.
It occurred on February 16 around 10pm. Police say the 82 year-old was counting money for a cab ride home after leaving the casino.
He was holding his cab money in his right hand and the rest of his money in his left hand when a suspect came from behind and took the money from his left hand.
However, the man could not follow the suspect because he uses a mobility device to assist him in walking.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police or Crime Stoppers.
