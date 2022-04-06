iHeartRadio
C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Police asking for help to identify suspect in casino theft

casino-theft-1-5849425-1649187338364

South Simcoe Police is looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of taking an undisclosed amount of money from a senior outside Gateway Casino in Innisfil.

It occurred on February 16 around 10pm. Police say the 82 year-old was counting money for a cab ride home after leaving the casino.

He was holding his cab money in his right hand and the rest of his money in his left hand when a suspect came from behind and took the money from his left hand.

However, the man could not follow the suspect because he uses a mobility device to assist him in walking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police or Crime Stoppers.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca