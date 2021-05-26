Police, bylaw target McCrae Lake for tag and tow enforcement

If you pitched a tent, or went for a hike around McCrae Lake this weekend - Hopefully you found a legal parking spot before you headed out, or you may have returned and wondered where your car went.

A joint effort began this spring by members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Georgian Bay Township, The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP), Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) and the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) to address community safety concerns related to overflow parking at McCrae Lake Conservation Area. The McCrae Lake Conservation Area is on Crown land located in the Township of Georgian Bay.

Parking is limited and, once full, parking on area roadways including Provincial Highway 400 and municipal land, where indicated, is not permitted and could result in significant fines as well as towing and storage fees.

The OPP and local bylaw officers were out at the Conservation Area Parking lot this weekend to continue their strict tag and tow enforcement. They issued 22 tickets, and nine vehicles were towed.

Fines start at $85.00 along with towing and storage fees beginning at $310.