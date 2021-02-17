iHeartRadio
-19°C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Police looking for Midland woman, last seen on Family Day

missing mercer

The OPP are looking for a missing Midland woman. 22-year-old Nicole Mercer was last seen at her home at 9:30pm on Family Day, Monday, February 15th. She is described as white, 5' 3" in height, 96 lbs, with brown/red short cut hair, brown eyes. Police say she may be in the Barrie / Orillia area.

Clothing description - possibly wearing a black coat, black leggings with a pattern on the side, blue running shoes, grey sweater.

Family and police are investigating out of concern for Nicole's health and well being.

Anyone with further information about her is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca