Police looking for tips from Mohawk Institute survivors

The Six Nations Police Service (SNPS), Brantford Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) have established a toll-free tip line to assist an investigation into potential criminal activity at the former Mohawk Institute in Brantford.

In July 2021, Mohawk Institute survivors requested that police investigate allegations of abuse at the school, as well as the circumstances surround the deaths of missing children.

Investigators want to hear from survivors of the Mohawk Institute, who have any information about missing children or witnessed any criminal acts that could have led to the deaths of children at the facility. If you have information, please share your story with by calling the toll-free tip line, 1-888-523-8587.

The tip line is monitored 12 hours a day and calls will be returned within 24 hours. The tip line also includes information on 911 and crisis supports that are available, including the toll-free "Hope for Wellness Help Line" at 1-855-242-3310. Counselling and crisis intervention services are available at any time via online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.

The Multi-Jurisdiction Police Task Force is comprised of teams of investigators from the OPP, Six Nations Police Service and Brantford Police Service, with support from the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario (OCCO).

The services are working jointly to ensure a full and comprehensive investigation and the partnerships ensure that all the necessary resources are in place to conduct this complex and difficult investigation.