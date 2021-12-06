Police offer resources after rash of opioid ODs in Huntsville
OPIOID CRISIS - HERE TO HELP AND PROVIDE SUPPORT
The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a number of suspected drug overdoses in Muskoka.
O-P-P officers responded to two fatal and five non-fatal suspected overdoses in Huntsville between Thursday and Saturday.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact them.
They have also issued a list of community partners who are committed to working collaboratively to fight the opioid public health crisis:
· Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit
Ø 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520
Ø The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, offers a combination of programs and services, and works on policies and initiatives that protect and promote the health of communities they serve.
Ø For information on the Health Unit's, Simcoe Muskoka Opioid Strategy, visit http://preventod.ca.
· Ontario Addiction Treatment Centre
Ø 705-784-9999 or 1-877-937-2282
Ø 15 Manominee St. Unit 2A, Huntsville.
Ø The Ontario Addiction Treatment Centres (OATC) were founded in 1995. At that time, treatment for opioid agonist therapy, utilizing methadone, was extremely under-serviced and those seeking treatment often were forced to travel hundreds of kilometers to seek care. Today, OATC services over 50 communities throughout Ontario, treating over 10,000 patients daily. The staff is highly dedicated to ensuring optimal care and great effort is made toward encouraging long-term sobriety from all illicit substances.
Ø For more information on the Ontario Addiction Treatment Centre, visit https://www.oatc.ca/clinic-locations/huntsville-clinic/
· The District Municipality of Muskoka
Ø The District Municipality of Muskoka, Community Service department offer a number of addiction and mental health support programs to the population they serve.
Ø For more information on the Ontario Addiction Treatment Centre, visit https://www.muskoka.on.ca/en/community-and-social-services/Addictions-and-Mental-Health-Support.aspx
· Canada Drug Rehab, Addiction Services
Ø The Canada Rehab, Addiction Services maintains a free online directory of alcohol and drug rehab programs and other addiction related services.
Ø For more information on these services found in the directory, visit
https://www.canadadrugrehab.ca/ontario/ontario-locate-your-health-authority/north-simcoe-muskoka/
If you are in a situation where you suspect an overdose, please do not hesitate to call 911 and save a life.
Remember The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act applies to anyone seeking emergency support during an overdose, including the person experiencing an overdose. The act protects the person who seeks help, whether they stay or leave from the overdose scene before help arrives. The act also protects anyone else who is at the scene when help arrives.
The act can protect you from:
• Charges for possession of a controlled substance (i.e., drugs) under section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
• Charges for possession of cannabis under section 8(1) of the Cannabis Act
• Breach of conditions regarding simple possession of controlled substances (i.e.,
drugs) in:
• parole
• pre-trial release (bail)
• probation orders
• conditional sentences
The act does not provide legal protection against more serious offences, such as:
• production and trafficking of controlled substances
• outstanding warrants
• Violating conditions of your parole, pre-trial release (bail), probation order or
conditional sentence for an offence that is not simple possession
• all other criminal offences
